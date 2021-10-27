SpaceX Crew-3 Falcon 9 Rocket Rolls Out To The Launch Pad

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission is the third crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

Chari, Marshburn, Barron, Maurer are scheduled to launch at Oct. 31 at 2:21 a.m. ET, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

Photo Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky



