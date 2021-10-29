SpaceX Crew-3 Falcon 9 Awaits Launch

A close-up view of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket vertical with the Crew Dragon atop for the Crew-3 mission at Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida during sunrise on Oct. 28, 2021.

Also in view is the crew access arm. A four-person crew will launch aboard the Crew Dragon atop the Falcon 9 on Oct. 31 to the International Space Station. Launch is targeted for 2:21 a.m. EDT from Pad 39A. Crew 3 is the third crew rotation flight to the space station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program, and the first flight of a new Crew Dragon spacecraft.

