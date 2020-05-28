SpaceX And NASA Reschedule Demo-2 Launch Date

After Wednesday's scrub due to weather, NASA and SpaceX have targeted Saturday, May 30, for the next launch attempt for the Demo-2 mission.

Demo-2 is the first launch of astronauts on an American rocket from American soil since the last space shuttle mission in 2011. "I think our teams worked together in a really impressive way, making good decisions all along," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said afterwards.

Launch of the mission, dubbed Launch America, is scheduled for 3:22 p.m. EDT on Saturday. Members of the public can participate in the mission through NASA's virtual guest operations.

