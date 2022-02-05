Lifting The First Stage Of Atlas V 541 Into Place For GOES-T

A crane is used to lift the United Launch Alliance's (ULA) first stage of the Atlas V 541 rocket at the Space Launch Complex-41 Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Jan. 31, 2022.

The Atlas V will launch the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite T (GOES-T). GOES-T is the third satellite in the GOES-R series that will continue to help meteorologists observe and predict local weather events that affect public safety. GOES-T is scheduled to launch from Space Launch Complex-41 on March 1, 2022. The launch is being managed by NASA's Launch Services Program based at Kennedy Space Center, America's multi-user spaceport.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett KSC-20220131-PH-KLS01_0091 Larger image



