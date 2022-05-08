Lift And Mate Of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner For OFT-2

©NASA

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is lifted at the Vertical Integration Facility at Space Launch Complex-41 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on May 4, 2022.

Starliner will be secured atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket for Boeing's second Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2) to the International Space Station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The spacecraft rolled out from Boeing's Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center earlier in the day.

NASA ID: KSC-20220504-PH-FMX01_0255 Photographer: NASA/Frank Michaux

