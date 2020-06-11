Dream Chaser Pressure Test Article Prepared For Tests

Inside the low bay of the Space Station Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, workers assist as Sierra Nevada Corporation's (SNC) Dream Chaser pressure test article on its support structure is lowered by crane on June 3, 2020.

The test article was being lowered for its move into the high bay. The test article was shipped from Louisville, Colorado. It is similar to the actual pressurized cabin being used in the Dream Chaser spaceplane for Commercial Resupply Services-2 (CRS-2) missions. NASA selected Dream Chaser to provide cargo delivery, return and disposal service for the International Space Station under the CRS-2 contract.

The test article will remain at Kennedy while SNC engineers use it to develop and verify refurbishment operations that will be used on Dream Chaser between flights.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett



