Dragon Endurance ReturnS Four Astronauts To Earth

Inside Endurance
The Dragon Endurance spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, and Tom Marshburn, as well as ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer returned to Earth
The crew returned after a nearly six-month science mission at about 12:43 p.m. EDT in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida.
SPLASHDOWN! Welcome home, #Crew3.@SpaceX's Dragon Endurance spacecraft has safely returned to Earth carrying @Astro_Raja, @AstroMarshburn, Kayla Barron, and @Astro_Matthias. pic.twitter.com/WAr3mZCfX3— NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) May 6, 2022
