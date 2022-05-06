Dragon Endurance ReturnS Four Astronauts To Earth

©NASA

Inside Endurance

The Dragon Endurance spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, and Tom Marshburn, as well as ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer returned to Earth

The crew returned after a nearly six-month science mission at about 12:43 p.m. EDT in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida.

