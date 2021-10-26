Crew-3 Dragon Prepared For Launch

The Crew Dragon spacecraft for NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission arrives at the hangar at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A in Florida on Oct. 24, 2021.

The capsule, named Endurance by the crew, arrived at the launch complex after making the short journey from its nearby processing facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, along with ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer are scheduled to launch to the International Space Station on Oct. 31. Liftoff of SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance and Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 2:21 a.m. EDT.

Photo credit: SpaceX KSC-20211024-PH-SPX01_0002 Larger image



