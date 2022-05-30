Checking Out Boeing's OFT-2 Starliner After Landing

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted May 30, 2022 10:28 PM
  • Comments

©NASA/Bill Ingalls

OFT-2 Starliner After Landing

Boeing and NASA teams work around Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft after it landed at White Sands Missile Range's Space Harbor, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in New Mexico.

Boeing's Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) is Starliner's second uncrewed flight test to the International Space Station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. OFT-2 serves as an end-to-end test of the system's capabilities. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Larger image

