Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner Heads To The Launch Pad

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft rolls out from the company's Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 4, 2022.

The spacecraft will make the trip to the Vertical Integration Facility at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station where it will be secured atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket for Boeing's second Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2) to the International Space Station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Photo credit: NASA/Glenn Benson KSC-20220504-PH-GEB01_0020 larger image



