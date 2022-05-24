Boeing OFT-2 Liftoff

Boeing OFT-2 Liftoff

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off on May 19, 2022.

The mission launched from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for NASA Boeing's uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) for the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

Liftoff for OFT-2 occurred at 6:54 p.m. EDT. Starliner is expected to arrive at the space station for docking about 24 hours later with more than 500 pounds of NASA cargo. The flight test is designed to test the system's end-to-end capabilities for NASA's Commercial Crew Program providing valuable data towards NASA certifying Boeing's crew transportation system for regular crewed flights to and from the International Space Station.

NASA ID: KSC-20220519-PH-KED02_0003 Photographer: NASA/Kevin Davis and Chris Colem

