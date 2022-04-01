Blue Origin Successfully Completes Fourth Human Spaceflight

On March 31, Blue Origin successfully completed its fourth human spaceflight and 20th overall flight for New Shepard.

The astronaut manifest included: Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, Gary Lai, and Dr. George Nield.

"Congratulations to our astronauts on today's mission above the Kármán Line," said Phil Joyce, Senior Vice President of New Shepard for Blue Origin. "We had the honor of safely flying this crew of six - each person with their own story of mentorship and passion for human spaceflight. We're looking forward to many more flights this year, and we're grateful to our astronaut customers for their trust in this amazing team."



Blue Origin is planning more crewed and payload flights throughout 2022 and beyond. If you are interested in flying on New Shepard, visit Blue Origin's website.





Views of a borderless Earth from space #NS20 pic.twitter.com/0FIHvvMs69 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 31, 2022

