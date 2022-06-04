Blue Origin Successfully Completes 21st Mission

Today, Blue Origin successfully completed its fifth human spaceflight and the 21st flight for the New Shepard program.

The astronaut crew included: Evan Dick, Katya Echazarreta, Hamish Harding, Victor Correa Hespanha, Jaison Robinson, and Victor Vescovo.

"It was an honor to fly this special crew of explorers and true pioneers today," said Phil Joyce, Senior Vice President, New Shepard. "Thank you to the entire New Shepard team for your tireless work and dedication to this program. Each mission is an opportunity to provide another six people the life-changing experience of witnessing the beauty and fragility of our planet from space. It's one step in realizing our vision of millions of people living and working in space for the benefit of Earth."

If you are interested in flying on New Shepard as an astronaut or to fly a payload on a future mission, visit BlueOrigin.com.



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.