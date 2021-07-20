Blue Origin Launches Four Commercial Astronauts To Space And Back

Blue Origin successfully completed New Shepard's first human flight today with four private citizens onboard.

The crew included Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen, who all officially became astronauts when they passed the Kármán Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

Upon landing, the astronauts were greeted by their families and Blue Origin's ground operations team for a celebration in the West Texas desert.

A Historic Mission:

- Wally Funk, 82, became the oldest person to fly in space.

- Oliver Daemen, 18, was the first ever commercial astronaut to purchase a ticket and fly to space on a privately-funded and licensed space vehicle from a private launch site. He also became the youngest person to fly in space.

- New Shepard became the first commercial vehicle under a suborbital reusable launch vehicle license to fly paying customers, both payloads and astronauts, to space and back.

- Jeff and Mark Bezos became the first siblings to ever fly in space together.

"Today was a monumental day for Blue Origin and human spaceflight," said Bob Smith, CEO, Blue Origin. "I am so incredibly proud of Team Blue, their professionalism, and expertise in executing today's flight. This was a big step forward for us and is only the beginning."

Blue Origin expects to fly two more crewed flights this year, with many more crewed flights planned for 2022.

