Blue Origin Completes Second Human Flight To Space And Back

Blue Origin successfully completed its second human spaceflight on board New Shepard on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The flight included four astronauts, Dr. Chris Boshuizen, Glen de Vries, Audrey Powers, and William Shatner, as well as thousands of postcards from Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future.

Now official astronauts, the crew was welcomed back from space with a celebration in the West Texas desert with family, friends, and the Blue Origin team.

"At Blue Origin, we are motivated by the dreamers that inspire us and the builders who turn those dreams into reality. Today's crew represented both dreamers and builders. We had the honor of flying our very own Audrey Powers, Vice President of New Shepard Operations, who fulfilled a lifelong dream to go to space and has been an integral part of building New Shepard.

Our two customers, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries, have built their own successful ventures and have now realized their own dreams of space travel. And, as everyone knows, William Shatner has played an important role in describing and imagining the wonders of universe and inspired many of us to pursue a career in the space industry," said Bob Smith, CEO Blue Origin.

"This flight was another step forward in flying astronauts safely and often. It's an incredible team and we are just getting started."

This was the voyage of the RSS First Step today. Its mission: encounter Earth from incredible views at apogee pic.twitter.com/Gzsnkv97K9 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 13, 2021

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.