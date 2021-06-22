Beijing Seen From Orbit

Thomas Pesquet: While we were spacewalking on Wednesday the population of humans in space grew by 43%. We are seven on the International Space Station, and China launched three astronauts into space: Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo. 👏 Welcome! :)

We won't see each other up here, because space is vast and they have their own Chinese Space Station to go to, but all human spaceflight is an incredibly impressive achievement, congratulations! The trio will undoubtedly be looking at their home country from space. Here is the capital city Beijing, and Tianjin, lit up brightly in the night as the Sun rose far away. The city lights contrast with the surrounding land.

Pendant qu'on travaillait dans l'espace mercredi, le nombre de personnes en orbite terrestre a crû de 43% Nous sommes 7 à bord de l'ISS, et l'Agence spatiale chinoise a envoyé 3 astronautes à bord de son module spatial Tianhe. Bienvenue dans l'espace à Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo :) Nous ne nous croiserons pas : nous ne sommes pas dans la même station spatiale et l'espace c'est TRÈS grand. Mais chaque nouveau vol habité est un exploit, félicitations à nos confrères chinois ! Tous 3 vont indubitablement regarder leur pays depuis l'espace, alors je prends un peu d'avance : voici Beijing et Tianjin. Elles étaient très clairement visibles, de nuit, alors qu'au loin la lueur du jour pointait à l'horizon (j'en deviens presque poète). Dans l'immensité de la Chine, les métropoles très éclairées contrastes vivement avec les zones noires des campagnes.

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet

