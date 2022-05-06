The Interacting Galaxy Pair NGC 1512 and NGC 1510

The Interacting Galaxy Pair NGC 1512 and NGC 1510

The interacting galaxy pair NGC 1512 and NGC 1510 take center stage in this image from the Dark Energy Camera

This is a state-of-the art wide-field imager on the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab. NGC 1512 has been in the process of merging with its smaller galactic neighbor for 400 million years, and this drawn-out interaction has ignited waves of star formation and warped both galaxies.

Dark Energy Survey/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
Image processing: T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF's NOIRLab), J. Miller (Gemini Observatory/NSF's NOIRLab), M. Zamani & D. de Martin (NSF's NOIRLab)

