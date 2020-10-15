The Ghost Nebula

  October 15, 2020
IC 63

The brightest stars embedded in nebulae throughout our galaxy pour out a torrent of radiation that eats into vast clouds of hydrogen gas - the raw material for building new stars.

This etching process sculpts a fantasy landscape where human imagination can see all kinds of shapes and figures. This nebula in the constellation of Cassiopeia has flowing veils of gas and dust that have earned it the nickname "Ghost Nebula."

Officially known as IC 63, this nebula is located 550 light-years away in the constellation Cassiopeia the Queen.

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, and STScI/Acknowledgment: H. Arab (University of Strasbourg) Larger image

