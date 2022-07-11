The First James Webb Space Telescope is Awe Inspiring

The first image of the James Webb Space Telescope did not disappoint and when you think for a minute what you're looking at, it is awe inspiring.

Although planned to be released tomorrow, the White House became involved and so one image of the several that are going to be released tomorrow was unveiled today in a special live broadcast from the White House with President Joe Biden doing the unveiling.



Click for larger version.

NASA released the following text with the image:

"On Monday, July 11, President Joe Biden released one of the James Webb Space Telescope's first images in a preview event at the White House in Washington. NASA, in partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), will release the full set of Webb's first full-color images and spectroscopic data during a televised broadcast beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT (14:30 UTC) on Tuesday, July 12, from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. Learn more about how to watch."

"This first image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb's First Deep Field, this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is overflowing with detail. Thousands of galaxies - including the faintest objects ever observed in the infrared - have appeared in Webb's view for the first time. This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground."

