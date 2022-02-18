Rosette Nebula: The Heart of a Rose

  Press Release - Source: NASA
  February 18, 2022
  • Comments

©NASA

Rosette Nebula

The X-rays reveal hundreds of young stars clustered in the center of the image and additional fainter clusters on either side.

In red, the young stars look like a path of rose petals through the heart of the nebula.

Image credit: X-ray (NASA/CXC/SAO/J. Wang et al), Optical (DSS & NOAO/AURA/NSF/KPNO 0.9-m/T. Rector et al) Larger image

