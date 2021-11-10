Planetary Nebula BD+30-3639

This composite image of BD+30-3639 shows a hot bubble of multimillion degree gas surrounding a dying, Sun-like star that is about 5,000 light years from Earth.

The distance across the bubble is roughly 100 times the diameter of our solar system.

Image credit: X-ray: NASA/STScI/Univ. MD/J.P.Harrington Larger image

