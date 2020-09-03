Meathook Galaxy NGC 2442 As Seen By Hubble

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted September 3, 2020 11:05 PM
  • Comments

©STSCI

NGC 2442

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features the spectacular galaxy NGC 2442, nicknamed the Meathook galaxy owing to its extremely asymmetrical and irregular shape.

This galaxy was host to a supernova explosion spotted in March 2015, known as SN 2015F, that was created by a white dwarf star. The white dwarf was part of a binary star system and siphoned mass from its companion, eventually becoming too greedy and taking on more than it could handle.

This unbalanced the star and triggered runaway nuclear fusion that eventually led to an intensely violent supernova explosion. The supernova shone brightly for quite some time and was easily visible from Earth through even a small telescope until months later.

Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Astronomy

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: NASA Press Release






.
Battelle Research and Infrastructure.
Von Braun Symposium 2020.
Book: Stellaris - People of the Stars.
Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter