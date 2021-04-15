The present document, the Latin American HECAP Physics Briefing Book, is the result of this ambitious bottom-up effort. This report contains the work performed by the Preparatory Group to synthesize the main contributions and discussions for each of the topical working groups.

This briefing book discusses the relevant emerging projects developing in the region and considers potentially impactful future initiatives and participation of the Latin American HECAP community in international flagship projects to provide the essential input for the creation of a long-term HECAP strategy in the region.

H. Aihara, A. Aranda, R. Camacho Toro, M. Cambiaso, M. Carena, E. Carrera, J. C. D'Olivo, A. Gago, T. Goncalves, G. Herrera, D. Lopez Nacir, M. Losada, J. Molina, M. Mulders, D. Restrepo, R. Rosenfeld, A. Sanchez, F. Sanchez, M. Soares-Santos, M. Subieta, H. Wahlberg, H. Yepes Ramirez, A. Zerwekh

For the first time the scientific community in Latin America working at the forefront of research in high energy, cosmology and astroparticle physics (HECAP) have come together to discuss and provide scientific input towards the development of a regional strategy.

Comments: 89 pages

Subjects: High Energy Physics - Experiment (hep-ex); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM); High Energy Physics - Phenomenology (hep-ph); Nuclear Experiment (nucl-ex)

Cite as: arXiv:2104.06852 [hep-ex] (or arXiv:2104.06852v1 [hep-ex] for this version)

Submission history

From: Marta Losada [view email]

[v1] Wed, 14 Apr 2021 13:45:47 UTC (8,003 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2104.06852

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.