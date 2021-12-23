James Webb Telescope Rolls To The Launch Pad

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted December 23, 2021 10:17 PM
  • Comments

©NASA - Bill Ingalls

James Webb Telescope Rolls To The Launch Pad

Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope onboard, is rolled out to the launch pad, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Europe's Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.

The James Webb Space Telescope is a large infrared telescope with a 21.3 foot (6.5 meter) primary mirror. The observatory will study every phase of cosmic history--from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe.

Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls Larger image

