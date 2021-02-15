Hubble Views The M1-63 Nebula

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted February 15, 2021 7:58 PM
  • Comments

©NASA/STSCI/ESA

M1-63 Nebula

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features an impressive portrait of M1-63, a beautifully captured example of a bipolar planetary nebula located in the constellation of Scutum (the Shield).

A nebula like this one is formed when the star at its center sheds huge quantities of material from its outer layers, leaving behind a spectacular cloud of gas and dust.

It is believed that a binary system of stars at the center of the bipolar nebula is capable of creating hourglass or butterfly-like shapes like the one in this image. This is because the material from the shedding star is funneled toward its poles, with the help of the companion, creating the distinctive double-lobed structure seen in nebulae such as M1-63.

Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, L. Stanghellini Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Astronomy

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: NASA Press Release








 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter