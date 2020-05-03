Hubble Spots Stretching Spiral Galaxy NGC 4100

This sparkling spiral galaxy looks almost stretched across the sky in this new image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

Known as NGC 4100, the galaxy boasts a neat spiral structure and swirling arms speckled with the bright blue hue of newly formed stars.

Like so many of the stunning images of galaxies we enjoy today, this image was captured by Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS). This remarkable instrument was installed in 2002, and, with some servicing by intrepid astronauts, is still going strong.

Text credit: ESA (European Space Agency) Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, L. Ho Larger image

