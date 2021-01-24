Hubble Snaps Stunning Barred Spiral Galaxy

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted January 24, 2021 5:39 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

NGC 613

First discovered in 1798 by German-English astronomer William Herschel, NGC 613 is a galaxy that lies in the southern constellation of Sculptor, 67 million light-years away.

Featured here in an image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, NGC 613 is a lovely example of a barred spiral galaxy. It is easily distinguishable as such because of its well-defined central bar and long arms, which spiral loosely around its nucleus. As revealed by surveys, about two-thirds of spiral galaxies, including our own Milky Way galaxy, contain a bar.

Recent studies have shown that bars are more common in galaxies than they were in the past, giving us important clues about galaxy formation and evolution.

Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, G. Folatelli Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: NGC 613

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: NASA Press Release






.
SEOPS - Slingshot and Equalizer Cubesat Deployer
SpaceWorks QuickShot
Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter