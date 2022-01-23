Hubble Sights a Sail of Stars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted January 23, 2022 8:16 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

NGC 3318

The spiral arms of the galaxy NGC 3318 are lazily draped across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

This spiral galaxy lies in the constellation Vela and is roughly 115 million light-years away from Earth. Vela was originally part of a far larger constellation, known as Argo Navis after the fabled ship Argo from Greek mythology, but this unwieldy constellation proved to be impractically large.

Argo Navis was split into three separate parts called Carina, Puppis, and Vela - each named after part of the Argo. As befits a galaxy in a nautically inspired constellation, the outer edges of NGC 3318 almost resemble a ship's sails billowing in a gentle breeze.

Text credit: European Space Agency (ESA)
Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, European Southern Observatory (ESO), R. J. Foley; Acknowledgment: R. Colombari
larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: astronomy

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Stolen Skies by Tim Powers - Baen Books
Don’t Blow Yourself Up - The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky By Homer Hickam

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter