Hubble Looks at a 'Black Eye' Galaxy

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted February 28, 2021 10:15 PM
  • Comments

©STSCI

NGC 4826

This image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features NGC 4826 -- a spiral galaxy located 17 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices (Berenice's Hair).

This galaxy is often referred to as the "Black Eye" or "Evil Eye" galaxy because of the dark band of dust that sweeps across one side of its bright nucleus.

NGC 4826 is known by astronomers for its strange internal motion. The gas in the outer regions of this galaxy and the gas in its inner regions are rotating in opposite directions, which might be related to a recent merger. New stars are forming in the region where the counter-rotating gases collide.

This galaxy was first discovered in 1779 by the English astronomer Edward Pigott.

Text credit: European Space Agency (ESA)
Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST Team; Acknowledgment: Judy Schmidt

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: NGC 4826

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: NASA Press Release








 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter