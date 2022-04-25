Chandra X-ray Image Of NGC 4258

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted April 25, 2022 12:04 AM
NGC 4258

NGC 4258 is a spiral galaxy about 25 million light years from Earth, also known as M106.

The Chandra image of NGC 4258 reveals the so-called anomalous arms. These mysterious structures are due to shock waves generated by the supermassive black hole in the nucleus of the galaxy.

Image credit: NASA/CXC/Univ. of Maryland/A.S. Wilson et al. larger image

