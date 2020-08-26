The Crew-1 Astronauts

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted August 26, 2020 11:41 PM
  • Comments

©SpaceX

Crew-1 Astronauts

From left, Mission Specialist Shannon Walker, Pilot Victor Glover, Crew Dragon Commander Michael Hopkins - all NASA astronauts - and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut and Mission Specialist Soichi Noguchi

The astronauts are seated in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft during crew equipment interface training. Walker, Glover, Hopkins, and Noguchi will launch to the International Space Station on the agency's SpaceX Crew-1 mission.

This will be the first operational mission to the orbiting laboratory under NASA's Commercial Crew Program following the agency's certification of SpaceX's crew transportation system. The crew will launch from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

KSC-20200814-PH-SPX01_0001 Photo credit: SpaceX Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Crew-1 Astronauts

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release






Battelle Research and Infrastructure.
Von Braun Symposium 2020.
Book: Stellaris - People of the Stars.
Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter