NASA's Psyche Gets Huge Solar Arrays for Trip to Metal-Rich Asteroid

NASA's Psyche mission is almost ready for its moment in the Sun - a 1.5-billion-mile (2.4-billion-kilometer) solar-powered journey to a mysterious, metal-rich asteroid of the same name.

Twin solar arrays have been attached to the spacecraft body, unfolded lengthwise, and then restowed. This test brings the craft that much closer to completion before its August launch.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech larger image

