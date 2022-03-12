NASA's Psyche Gets Huge Solar Arrays for Trip to Metal-Rich Asteroid

  Press Release - Source: NASA
  Posted March 12, 2022 2:32 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Psyche's Huge Solar Arrays

NASA's Psyche mission is almost ready for its moment in the Sun - a 1.5-billion-mile (2.4-billion-kilometer) solar-powered journey to a mysterious, metal-rich asteroid of the same name.

Twin solar arrays have been attached to the spacecraft body, unfolded lengthwise, and then restowed. This test brings the craft that much closer to completion before its August launch.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech larger image

