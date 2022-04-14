Is There A Background Population Of High-albedo Objects In Geosynchronous Orbits Around Earth?

We show the candidate in SuperCosmos scans of POSS-I red (left) and POSS-II red (right) images. Transients are marked with green circles. The candidate with a measured coordinate is marked with a cross (+). Four transients are visible in the POSS-I image, where three follow a straight line. See Fig 8 for a version with drawn lines that shows the possible alignment. Box size is 10 x 10 arcmin2.

Old, digitized astronomical images taken before the human spacefaring age offer a unique view of the sky devoid of known artificial satellites.

In this paper, we have carried out the first optical searches ever for non-terrestrial artifacts near the Earth following the method proposed in Villarroel et al. (2022).

We use images contained in the First Palomar Sky Survey to search for simultaneous (during a plate exposure time) transients that in addition to being point-like, are aligned. We provide a shortlist of the most promising candidates of aligned transients, that must be examined with the help of a microscope to separate celestial sources from plate defects with coincidentally star-like brightness profiles. We further explore one possible, but not unique, interpretation in terms of fast reflections off high-albedo objects in geosynchronous orbits around Earth.

If a future study rules out each multiple transient candidate, the estimated surface density becomes an upper limit of <10−9 objects km−2 non-terrestrial artifacts in geosynchronous orbits around Earth. Finally, we conclude that observations and analysis of multiple, simultaneously appearing and vanishing light sources on the sky merit serious further attention, regardless of their origin.

Beatriz Villarroel, Enrique Solano, Hichem Guergouri, Alina Streblyanska, Lars Mattsson, Rudolf E. Bär, Jamal Mimouni, Stefan Geier, Alok C. Gupta, Vanessa Okororie, Khaoula Laggoune, Matthew E. Shultz, Robert A. Freitas Jr., Martin J. Ward

Comments: Submitted to Astronomical Journal

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)

Cite as: arXiv:2204.06091 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2204.06091v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Beatriz Villarroel

[v1] Tue, 12 Apr 2022 21:51:54 UTC (23,322 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2204.06091

