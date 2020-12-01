Here, we show that the detection of Borisov implies that interstellar objects outnumber Solar system objects in the Oort cloud, whereas the reverse is true near the Sun due to the stronger gravitational focusing of bound objects.

This hypothesis can be tested with stellar occultation surveys of the Oort cloud. Furthermore, we demonstrate that ∼1% of carbon and oxygen in the Milky Way Galaxy may be locked in interstellar objects, saturating the heavy element budget of the minimum mass Solar nebula model.

Amir Siraj, Abraham Loeb

Comments: 4 pages, 4 figures; submitted for publication

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Astrophysics of Galaxies (astro-ph.GA)

Cite as: arXiv:2011.14900 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2011.14900v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Amir Siraj

[v1] Mon, 30 Nov 2020 15:34:41 UTC (101 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2011.14900

