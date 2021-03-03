Furthering Asteroid Resource Utilization In The Next Decade Through Technology Leadership

A significant opportunity for synergy between pure research and asteroid resource research exists.

We provide an overview of the state of the art in asteroid resource utilization, and highlight where we can accelerate the closing of knowledge gaps, leading to the utilization of asteroid resources for growing economic productivity in space.

Chris Lewicki (Interplanetary Enterprises), Amara Graps (Baltics in Space and Planetary Science Institute), Martin Elvis (Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian), Philip Metzger (University of Central Florida), Andrew Rivkin (Applied Physics Laboratory, Johns Hopkins University)

Comments: 7 page whitepaper submitted to Planetary Science Decadal Survey

Subjects: Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)

Cite as: arXiv:2103.02435 [astro-ph.IM] (or arXiv:2103.02435v1 [astro-ph.IM] for this version)

Submission history

From: Chris Lewicki

[v1] Tue, 2 Mar 2021 01:48:25 UTC (251 KB)

