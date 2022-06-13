Asteroids As Of 13 June 2022 As Seen By Gaia

The position of each asteroid at 12:00 CEST on 13 June 2022 is plotted. Each asteroid is a segment representing its motion over 10 days.

Inner bodies move faster around the Sun (yellow circle at the centre). Blue represents the inner part of the Solar System, where the Near Earth Asteroids, Mars crossers, and terrestrial planets are. The Main Belt, between Mars and Jupter, is green. The two orange 'clouds' correspond to the Trojan asteroids of Jupiter.

