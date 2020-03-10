Orbital View Of The Cities Of Southeast China

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted March 10, 2020 11:28 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

China

The cities of southeast China glitter brightly during an orbital night pass as the International Space Station soared 259 miles above the Asian continent. The brightest lights at right center represent the city of Shanghai on the coast of the East China Sea.

iss062e081756 (March 5, 2020) - larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: China

FILED UNDER: ,

SOURCE: NASA Press Release









Military Space Situational Awareness – April 29-30 2020, London, UK
Military PNT Conference – May 18 - 29 2020, London, UK
Humans to Mars Summit 2020
Small Satellites Conference 2020

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter