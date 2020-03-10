Orbital View Of The Cities Of Southeast China

©NASA
China
The cities of southeast China glitter brightly during an orbital night pass as the International Space Station soared 259 miles above the Asian continent. The brightest lights at right center represent the city of Shanghai on the coast of the East China Sea.
iss062e081756 (March 5, 2020) - larger image
