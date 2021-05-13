SLS Core Stage Inside The VAB

The Space Launch System (SLS) core stage for NASA's Artemis I mission is in the transfer aisle of the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 5, 2021.

In view are the core stage's four RS-25 engines in protective covers. Teams from the center's Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs will perform checkouts ahead of integrating the massive rocket stage with the twin solid rocket boosters, Orion spacecraft, and additional flight hardware ahead of the Artemis I launch.

Artemis I will be the first integrated test of SLS and Orion and will pave the way for landing the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface. It will be a proving ground for deep space exploration, leading the agency' efforts under the Artemis program for a sustainable presence on the Moon and preparing for human missions to Mars.

Photo credit: NASA/Frank Michaux



