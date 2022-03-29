Moonrise Over A Moon Rocket

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted March 29, 2022 11:57 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Artemis 1

The Moon serves as a background for the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft at Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 21, 2022.

The SLS and Orion atop the mobile launcher were transported to the pad on crawler-transporter 2 for a prelaunch test called a wet dress rehearsal. Artemis I will be the first integrated test of the SLS and Orion spacecraft. In later missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.

Photo credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky Larger image

