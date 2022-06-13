Crew Transportation Vehicle Prototype

©NASA

Crew Transportation Vehicle Prototype

Prototypes of the crew transportation vehicle (CTV) for Artemis crewed missions are driven out to Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 11, 2022.

Canoo Technologies Inc., was awarded a contract to design and provide the next generation of CTVs for the Artemis crewed missions. Representatives with Canoo were at the spaceport demonstrating the environmentally friendly fleet of vehicles.

Artemis II will be the first Artemis mission flying crew aboard Orion. In later missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett KSC-20220511-PH-KLS01_0170 Larger image

