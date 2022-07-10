Artemis IV Engine Section Moved

Technicians at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility move the engine section of NASA's Space Launch System rocket for Artemis IV from the Vertical Assembly Building to Cell G for weld priming.

This hardware is the first large piece manufactured for the Artemis IV mission and makes up the lowest portion of the 212-foot-tall core stage. When complete, the engine section will house the four RS-25 engines and include vital systems for mounting, controlling and delivering fuel from the propellant tanks to the rocket's engines. Together with its four RS-25 engines and its twin solid rocket boosters, it will produce 8.8 million pounds of thrust to send NASA's Orion spacecraft, astronauts, and supplies beyond Earth's orbit to the Moon and, ultimately, Mars.

Offering more payload mass, volume capability, and energy to speed missions through space, the SLS rocket, along with NASA's Gateway in lunar orbit, the Human Landing System, and Orion spacecraft, is part of NASA's backbone for deep space exploration and the Artemis lunar program. No other rocket is capable of carrying astronauts in Orion around the Moon in a single mission. Image credit:

NASA/Michael DeMocker
Date Created: 2022-06-20
NASA ID: MAF_20220620_CS4_EStoCellG_04



