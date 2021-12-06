Artemis III Orion Pressure Vessel Preparations Begin

The Orion pressure vessel for NASA's Artemis III mission is lifted by crane for its move onto a work stand in the high bay of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Oct. 20, 2021.

The pressure vessel will be secured onto the work stand where Lockheed Matin technicians will begin the work to prepare the spacecraft for its launch atop a Space Launch System rocket.

KSC-20211020-PH_GEB02_0014 Photo credit: NASA/Glen Benson larger image



