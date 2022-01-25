Artemis III Orion Crew Module

A close-up view of the Orion crew module for NASA's Artemis III mission enclosed on a work stand.

The Crew Module is located inside the high bay of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 20, 2022. Lockheed Martin technicians are processing and preparing the crew module for its launch atop the Space Launch System rocket. Launched atop the Space Launch System rocket, Artemis missions will aim to send astronauts, including the first woman and first person of color, on a mission to the surface of the Moon.

Photo credit: NASA/Frank Michaux KSC-20220120-PH-FMX01_0044 larger image



