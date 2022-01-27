Artemis III Orion Crew Module Adapter Under Assembly

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted January 27, 2022 12:07 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

Artemis III Orion Crew Module Adapter

The Orion crew module adapter for NASA's Artemis III mission is on a work stand inside the high bay of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 20, 2022.

Lockheed Martin technicians continue working to install the aft walls as the ring-shaped structure is prepared to ultimately be attached to the European-built service module. Launched atop the Space Launch System rocket, Artemis missions will aim to send astronauts, including the first woman and first person of color, on a mission to the surface of the Moon.

Photo credit: NASA/Frank Michaux KSC-20220120-PH-FMX01_0001 larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Artemis III Orion Crew Module Adapter

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Stolen Skies by Tim Powers - Baen Books
Don’t Blow Yourself Up - The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky By Homer Hickam

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter