Artemis III Orion Crew Module Adapter Under Assembly

The Orion crew module adapter for NASA's Artemis III mission is on a work stand inside the high bay of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 20, 2022.

Lockheed Martin technicians continue working to install the aft walls as the ring-shaped structure is prepared to ultimately be attached to the European-built service module. Launched atop the Space Launch System rocket, Artemis missions will aim to send astronauts, including the first woman and first person of color, on a mission to the surface of the Moon.

Photo credit: NASA/Frank Michaux KSC-20220120-PH-FMX01_0001 larger image

