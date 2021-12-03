Artemis II Service Module Processed At NASA KSC

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted December 3, 2021 12:56 AM
©NASA

Artemis II Service Module

The European-built Service Module (ESM) for NASA's Artemis II mission is shown in a work stand inside the high bay of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Oct. 15, 2021.

Teams from NASA, Lockheed Martin, the European Space Agency and Airbus prepare the service module to be integrated with the Orion crew module adapter and crew module, already housed in the facility. The powerhouse that will fuel and propel Orion in space, the ESM for Artemis II will be the first Artemis mission flying crew aboard Orion.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett

