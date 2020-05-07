Artemis II Launch Abort Motor Integration

The launch abort motor is integrated with the jettison motor for Orion's launch abort system (LAS) for Artemis II, inside the Launch Abort System Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 15, 2020.

The launch abort and jettison motors are two of three motors on the LAS. The LAS will be positioned atop the Orion crew module and is designed to protect astronauts if a problem arises during launch by pulling the spacecraft away from a failing rocket. Artemis II will take the first humans in orbit around the Moon in the 21st century.

Photo credit: Lockheed Martin larger image

