Artemis II Jettison, Abort, and Attitude Control Motors Processed at NASA KSC

The jettison, abort, and attitude control motors for Artemis II are secured on a work stand inside the Launch Abort System Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 17, 2021.

The motors will continue undergoing inspections, testing, and assembly ahead of the first crewed Artemis mission. The launch abort system is designed to protect astronauts if a problem arises during launch by pulling the Orion spacecraft away from a failing rocket. Artemis II will confirm all the Orion spacecraft's systems operate as designed in the actual environment of deep space with astronauts aboard.

Photo credit: NASA/John Smegelsky KSC-20211117-PH-JBS02-0002



