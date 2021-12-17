Artemis I SLS Is Fully Stacked

NASA's massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the agency's Artemis I mission is shown fully stacked - with NASA's Orion spacecraft atop - inside Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building on Dec. 13, 2021.

Artemis I is the inaugural launch of SLS and Orion as an integrated system. With Artemis missions, NASA will explore more of the lunar surface than ever before, using what we learn on and around the Moon to prepare for missions to Mars.

Photo credit: NASA/Cory Huston KSC-20211213-PH-CSH01_0012 Larger image

