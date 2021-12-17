Artemis I SLS Is Fully Stacked

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted December 17, 2021 8:01 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

ArtemisI SLS

NASA's massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the agency's Artemis I mission is shown fully stacked - with NASA's Orion spacecraft atop - inside Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building on Dec. 13, 2021.

Artemis I is the inaugural launch of SLS and Orion as an integrated system. With Artemis missions, NASA will explore more of the lunar surface than ever before, using what we learn on and around the Moon to prepare for missions to Mars.

Photo credit: NASA/Cory Huston KSC-20211213-PH-CSH01_0012 Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: SLS

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




Don’t Blow Yourself Up by Homer Hickham
Sword and Planet by Christopher Ruocchio - Baen Books
Agent of the Imperium by Marc Miller - Baen Books

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter