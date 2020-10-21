Artemis I Mobile Launcher Rollout

In the early morning on Oct. 20, 2020, the mobile launcher for the Artemis I mission begins its rollout atop crawler-transporter 2 from the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASAâs Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The nearly 400-foot-tall mobile launcher is being rolled to Launch Pad 39B. During its two-week stay at the pad, engineers with Exploration Ground Systems and Jacobs will perform several tasks, including a timing test to validate the launch teamâs countdown timeline, and a thorough, top-to-bottom wash down of the mobile launcher to remove any debris remaining from construction and installation of the umbilical arms.

Artemis I will test the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System as an integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the Moon. Under the Artemis program, NASA will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon in 2024.

Photo credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky KSC-20201020-PH_JBS01_0048 Larger image

